'Bharat Ratna's prestige will rise with Savarkar honor': Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has said that the Bharat Ratna award would gain more prestige if conferred to Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. The statement was made during a public event in Mumbai to celebrate the RSS centenary. "Bharat Ratna's prestige will increase if the award is given to Savarkar," he said, reiterating the long-standing demand by members of the Sangh Parivar and the BJP to honor Savarkar with the Bharat Ratna, which deserved serious consideration.

Political backlash Congress slams Bhagwat's remarks, calls for clarity on Savarkar's recognition The Congress party has slammed Bhagwat's remarks, questioning the basis on which Savarkar should be awarded the Bharat Ratna. Party MP Imran Masood asked, "On what grounds should he be awarded the Bharat Ratna? For what merit? For causing the partition of India and Pakistan?" The issue has been politically contentious, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its affiliates pushing for Savarkar's recognition as a freedom fighter.

Historical recognition BJP defends Savarkar, Congress leader Tewari slams Bharat Ratna demand The BJP has defended Savarkar, citing his years of imprisonment by the British, including in the Andaman Cellular Jail. The demand for his recognition gained traction in 2019 when the BJP's Maharashtra unit promised to seek the Bharat Ratna for him. At that time, Congress leader Manish Tewari had slammed the move as inappropriate, given Savarkar's controversial views and alleged involvement in Mahatma Gandhi's assassination conspiracy.

