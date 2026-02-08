Is 'Golmaal 5' inspired by Amitabh's 'Do Aur Do Paanch'?
What's the story
The fifth installment of the immensely popular Golmaal franchise, directed by Rohit Shetty, is set to go on floors in March 2026. Now, according to Bollywood Hungama, Shetty will adapt Amitabh Bachchan-Shashi Kapoor's classic comedy Do Aur Do Paanch into Golmaal 5. The source revealed that Shetty is a big fan of yesteryear comedies and has previously adapted films like Aaj Ki Taza Khabar (Golmaal Returns), Golmaal (1979) (Bol Bachchan), and Khatta Meetha (1978) (Golmaal 3).
Plot details
Devgn, Kumar to lead the cast
The source further revealed that Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar will play two key characters in the story, along with the ensemble cast of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arshad Warsi, Kunal Kemmu, Sharman Joshi, and Tusshar Kapoor. "Rohit has taken the germ from the cult comedy and written a fresh screenplay palatable for today's audience," the source said. "The fight will be like that between Tom and Jerry, but with an outlook of how humans interact in 2026."
Production timeline
Release date and shooting schedule
The fifth installment of the Golmaal franchise is scheduled to release in 2027, with Shetty planning to shoot the film from March to June 2026. This will be the first time Devgn and Kumar will be seen together in a comic setting. The Golmaal series has been a major success in Indian cinema, with audiences eagerly awaiting the next installment.