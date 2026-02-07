Confirmed! Sharman Joshi returns to 'Golmaal' franchise after 2 decades

Actor Sharman Joshi , who was a part of Rohit Shetty 's Golmaal: Fun Unlimited (2006), is finally set to return to the franchise with Golmaal 5. The actor has confirmed that he will likely start working on the project soon. "I missed Rohit's energy on sets, Ajay sir's intensity and calmness. I missed Tusshar too. Rohit's entire team is warm and inclusive," he told Mid-Day.

Franchise history Why Joshi was not a part of the subsequent films Joshi was not a part of the subsequent Golmaal films, led by Ajay Devgn. There were reports that his increased fees had upset the producers. However, he has maintained that it was a miscommunication from his team that led to his exit, and he didn't know about it until later. Now, he is excited to join Golmaal 5 alongside Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arshad Warsi, Kunal Kemmu, Tusshar Kapoor, and Shreyas Talpade.

Co-stars Joshi looking forward to reunite with Talpade, Kemmu The comic caper is set to go on floors in late February. Joshi expressed his excitement to work with Talpade and Kemmu. "I [had seen] Shreyas's work during intercollegiate competitions as our colleges were next to each other. I've been his fan since Iqbal [2005]. Kunal and I will reunite after Dhol [2007]," he said. Akshay Kumar is rumored to play the villain in the upcoming movie.

Nostalgia Fond memories of working on 'Rang De Basanti' Joshi also reminisced about his experience working on Rang De Basanti (2006), which completed 20 years last month. "Last week, I was listening to the album, and all the fond memories came rushing back. Working on it was a fabulous journey," he said.

