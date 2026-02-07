Busfield indicted in child abuse case, lawyer calls it 'concerning'

Timothy Busfield , the 68-year-old Hollywood actor, has been indicted on four felony counts of criminal sexual contact with a child . The allegations involve unlawful sexual conduct with 11-year-old twin boys while he was directing on the set of The Cleaning Lady. Despite these serious charges, Busfield maintains his innocence and is determined to clear his name.

Legal response Busfield's attorney says 'indictment was not unexpected' Busfield's civil attorney Stanton "Larry" Stein has criticized the indictment. "The indictment was not unexpected. As the saying goes, a grand jury will indict a ham sandwich," he told Page Six. He revealed, "What is deeply concerning is that the District Attorney is choosing to proceed on a case that is fundamentally unsound and cannot be proven at trial." Stein added that the detention hearing revealed "fatal weaknesses in the state's evidence" which can't be fixed by "charging decisions."

Case background Allegations against Busfield Busfield is accused of engaging in unlawful sexual conduct involving twin boys on the set of The Cleaning Lady in 2022, when the kids were seven years old. One of the twins alleged that an incident occurred when he was alone with Busfield in a bedroom on set, claiming he was touched over his clothing. Hospital professionals later told the parents that the children showed signs of being "groomed."

Bail details Release from custody Busfield turned himself in on January 13, four days after Albuquerque Police issued an arrest warrant. He was initially held without bail on two counts of criminal sexual contact with a minor and one count of child abuse. However, he was released from custody on January 20 under New Mexico's rules allowing release on recognizance. His release came with conditions, including appearing at all future court settings and not contacting witnesses or children under 18 years old.

