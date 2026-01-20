Child sex abuse case: Timothy Busfield digitally removed from film 

Hollywood actor Timothy Busfield has been dropped from multiple projects, including the upcoming film You Deserve Each Other, after allegations of child sexual abuse emerged against him. The film will undergo digital alterations to remove all scenes featuring Busfield. He is currently facing multiple charges and awaiting trial in New Mexico .

Film details Busfield's involvement in 'You Deserve Each Other' and other projects Busfield, who had already shot his scenes for You Deserve Each Other, will be digitally removed from the film. The movie is based on Sarah Hogle's novel of the same name and also stars Penn Badgley and Meghann Fahy as the lead couple. Other cast members include Hope Davis, Justin Long, Kyle MacLachlan, and Ana Gasteyer.

Additional projects Busfield's removal from 'Law & Order: SVU' In addition to You Deserve Each Other, Busfield has been removed from an episode of Law & Order: SVU. The episode was scheduled to air on January 22 but was pulled from the schedule, per Variety. This decision was made after the allegations against him came to light and he made his first court appearance.

