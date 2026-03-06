Who is 35-year-old rapper-politician Balendra Shah, Nepal's PM front-runner?

Balendra Shah, popularly known as Balen, a 35-year-old rapper-turned-politician, has emerged as the front-runner for the Prime Minister's post in Nepal 's recently concluded elections. He is the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP)'s candidate for prime minister, which has emerged as a major political force among young voters. The RSP was leading in initial trends with 38 seats, indicating a possible shift in Nepal's political landscape.

Career transition From mayor of Kathmandu to prime ministerial candidate Shah, who was born to a father who practiced traditional Ayurvedic medicine and a homemaker mother, started his career as the mayor of Kathmandu. He resigned from this position in January 2026 to contest for the Jhapa 5 seat, pitting himself against former PM KP Sharma Oli. He has joined the RSP, founded by former TV journalist Rabi Lamichhane. The party had finished fourth in the 2022 general election.

Early influences Popular rapper and civil engineer Shah's rise to fame came as a rapper in Nepal. His song Balidan, released in 2020, has over 11 million views on YouTube for its critique of corruption and social injustice. According to an aide of his, who spoke to Reuters, Shah was inspired by American artists like Tupac Shakur and Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson. After completing his undergraduate degree in civil engineering from Nepal, he pursued a master's degree in structural engineering at Visvesvaraya Technological University in Karnataka.

