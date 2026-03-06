Who is 35-year-old rapper-politician Balendra Shah, Nepal's PM front-runner?
What's the story
Balendra Shah, popularly known as Balen, a 35-year-old rapper-turned-politician, has emerged as the front-runner for the Prime Minister's post in Nepal's recently concluded elections. He is the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP)'s candidate for prime minister, which has emerged as a major political force among young voters. The RSP was leading in initial trends with 38 seats, indicating a possible shift in Nepal's political landscape.
Career transition
From mayor of Kathmandu to prime ministerial candidate
Shah, who was born to a father who practiced traditional Ayurvedic medicine and a homemaker mother, started his career as the mayor of Kathmandu. He resigned from this position in January 2026 to contest for the Jhapa 5 seat, pitting himself against former PM KP Sharma Oli. He has joined the RSP, founded by former TV journalist Rabi Lamichhane. The party had finished fourth in the 2022 general election.
Early influences
Popular rapper and civil engineer
Shah's rise to fame came as a rapper in Nepal. His song Balidan, released in 2020, has over 11 million views on YouTube for its critique of corruption and social injustice. According to an aide of his, who spoke to Reuters, Shah was inspired by American artists like Tupac Shakur and Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson. After completing his undergraduate degree in civil engineering from Nepal, he pursued a master's degree in structural engineering at Visvesvaraya Technological University in Karnataka.
Election pledges
RSP manifesto focuses on job creation and universal healthcare insurance
The RSP's manifesto promises to create 1.2 million jobs and curb forced migration, addressing unemployment issues in Nepal. It also pledges to raise per capita income from $1,447 to $3,000 and introduce universal healthcare insurance within five years. Despite facing criticism over his love for luxury cars (he has been seen driving a $275,000 Land Rover Defender during campaigning), Shah remains popular among young voters.