Iran secretly reaches out to Trump administration amid war: Report
What's the story
Iranian intelligence has reportedly communicated with the United States, indicating a possible openness to discussions about ending the ongoing conflict. The messages were sent via a third country to the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), sources familiar with the matter said, according to CNN. However, US officials have denied that any negotiations are currently taking place and believe potential "off-ramps" from the conflict are unlikely in the near future.
Military escalation
US ramping up military operations against Iran
Instead of pursuing diplomatic channels, American officials have ramped up their military operation with Israel to cripple Iran's missile program and prevent it from acquiring nuclear capabilities. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the US was "just getting started" on this front. Lawmakers briefed by the administration on Tuesday did not hear any plans for diplomacy or a clear endgame regarding Iran, according to CNN.
NYT
Offer made through unnamed country's spy agency
The New York Times also reported that Iran's Ministry of Intelligence made contact with the CIA via unnamed spy channels. The offer was made through an unnamed country's spy agency, according to the New York Times, citing Middle Eastern and Western sources who spoke on the condition of anonymity. However, an Iranian Intelligence Ministry source told Tasnim News that the New York Times claim was a "lie," describing it as "psychological warfare in the midst of war."
Diplomatic outreach
Iran rules of negotiations
Iran's envoy to the United Nations in Geneva stated on Tuesday that negotiations with the US are out of the question for now. According to Ali Bahreini, ambassador of the Iranian mission to the UN in Geneva, Iran has not approached the US on de-escalating the conflict or resuming negotiations over Tehran's nuclear program. "The only language...is the language of defense. I don't think it is a time for having any kind of negotiation from our side," he said.
Information denial
Too late for talks: Trump
The same day, Trump claimed that Tehran wanted to speak, but it was too late. "Their air defense, air force, navy, and leadership is gone. They want to talk. I said 'Too late!'" Trump said, according to Reuters. On Wednesday, after the US sank an Iranian ship off the coast of Sri Lanka, US Secretary of Defense Hegseth said that the US and Israel will have complete, uncontested control of Iranian skies in "under a week."