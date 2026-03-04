Who is Frank Yeary, Intel board chair departing after 17-years

Frank Yeary, the long-serving board Chair of Intel , has announced his retirement. The decision comes as part of a broader restructuring effort by CEO Lip-Bu Tan to reshape the tech company. Craig Barratt, an industry veteran, will now take over as chair after the company's annual shareholder meeting in May.

Leadership transition Yeary's tenure at Intel Yeary's exit marks a major change in the leadership of the Santa Clara, California-based firm. His tenure on the board began in 2009 and he was appointed chair in 2023. During his time at Intel, Yeary oversaw four CEO transitions and witnessed the decline of Intel's manufacturing capabilities amid TSMC's rise.

Board update Board changes reflect Tan's restructuring efforts Yeary's exit comes a year after Tan became CEO and is part of a larger trend. Last year, three board members announced their retirement just weeks after Tan took charge. The changes are part of Tan's strategy to revive the company by focusing on manufacturing and simplifying corporate structure through middle-management job cuts.

Changes Refreshing the board with semiconductor industry veterans Intel has been working to refresh its board, which has included executives from medical devices and aerospace, as well as financiers. The company said in a press release that the board has been "intentional in its refreshment efforts." Barratt, who is set to become chair in the upcoming shareholder meeting in May, brings experience from Qualcomm and Google.

