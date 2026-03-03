ChatGPT uninstalls surge 300% after Pentagon deal sparks outrage

OpenAI 's decision to partner with the US Department of Defense (DoD) has led to a major backlash from American users. According to market intelligence firm Sensor Tower, uninstalls of the ChatGPT app surged by an unprecedented 295% on February 28. This is a huge jump from the usual day-over-day uninstall rate of around 9% over the last month.

Market shift Anthropic's stance boosts its app downloads The data indicates that a large number of users were not happy with OpenAI's partnership with the defense agency. Meanwhile, its competitor Anthropic capitalized on the moment. The company announced that it had turned down a potential deal with the US defense department over ethical concerns about AI surveillance and autonomous weapons. This stance resonated with many consumers, leading to a 37% rise in downloads of Anthropic's Claude app on February 27 and an additional 51% jump on February 28.

App success Claude tops the US App Store The surge in downloads propelled Claude to the top spot on the US App Store on Saturday, a leap of over 20 positions from just a week earlier. The app has also topped the free charts in several countries including Belgium, Canada, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway and Switzerland. This is a clear indication of how consumers are reacting to OpenAI's defense partnership and its implications for AI technology.

