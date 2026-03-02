Fresh blasts in Doha, Dubai, Jerusalem as Iran rejects negotiations

New explosions have been heard in Gulf cities, including Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Doha, after Iran 's top official said Tehran "will not negotiate" with the United States. Iran's top national security official, Ali Larijani, made the comment in response to media reports suggesting Iran had reached out to the United States through intermediaries asking to resume talks.

X Trump 'plunged the region into chaos' In a post on X, Larijani said US President Donald Trump has "plunged the region into chaos with his 'false hopes' and is now worried about further casualties of American troops." "With his delusional actions, he has transformed his self-made slogan of 'America First' into 'Israel First' and sacrificed American soldiers for Israel's quest for power," he added.

Impact Iran fires new barrage of missiles toward Israel The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said Iran has fired a new barrage of missiles toward Israel on Monday and that its defense systems are "operating to intercept the threat." Sirens were sounded over Bahrain, according to the country's Ministry of Interior, which encouraged citizens to "remain calm and head to the nearest safe place." Air raid sirens were also sounded in Tel Aviv.

