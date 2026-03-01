Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested again, this time on battery charge

Hollywood actor Shia LaBeouf was arrested in New Orleans on Saturday (local time) for a misdemeanor battery charge. The arrest comes weeks after his initial arrest during Mardi Gras celebrations, reported The Hollywood Reporter. According to records from the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office, LaBeouf was charged with an additional count of simple battery. He posted a bond of $5,000 and was released from police custody, reported People.

Legal proceedings His attorney questions the handling of his case LaBeouf's attorney, Sarah Chervinsky, has questioned the handling of his case. She said, "No regular person would be required to post over $100,000 in bonds and be jailed two separate times for one misdemeanor incident." "Just as he does not deserve preferential treatment, Mr. LaBeouf also does not deserve to be treated more harshly by the police and courts just because he is a public figure."

Incident Legal troubles began during Mardi Gras celebrations LaBeouf's legal troubles began on February 17 during Mardi Gras celebrations. He was arrested after a fight at R Bar in the Faubourg Marigny area of New Orleans. Police said he became aggressive and fought with two men, who alleged that he assaulted them. The actor is accused of punching one bartender multiple times and hitting another man in the face while hurling homophobic slurs.

Advertisement

Admission LaBeouf takes responsibility for his actions In a recent interview with YouTuber Andrew Callaghan, LaBeouf admitted to his actions. He said, "It's not nice to hurt people ever. It's f**king lame. People got hurt. I got to deal with that." "I messed up." When asked if he takes responsibility for his actions, LaBeouf replied, "Definitely. Yeah. 1,000%." He also spoke about his struggles with anger and ego more than drinking issues, saying he has a "small man complex."

Advertisement