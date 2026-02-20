Shia LaBeouf's alleged assault victim seeks hate crime charges

Jeffrey Damnit, one of the two men allegedly assaulted by actor Shia LaBeouf on Mardi Gras morning in New Orleans, is seeking hate crime charges against the Transformers star. Damnit, who was in drag makeup during the incident, described LaBeouf's behavior as "a complete slap in the face to any alternative-culture person." He hopes Louisiana prosecutors will pursue charges under a state hate crimes law. Meanwhile, it was recently confirmed that he has separated from his wife, Mia Goth .

Legal implications Damnit fears LaBeouf getting away will set dangerous precedent Damnit expressed concern and said, per The Guardian, "Due to his fame, if he gets away without serious consequence, anyone who looks up to him or even just knows of him will think it is OK to do the same." "They will think you can call someone 'faggot,' punch him a few times, get a free room for the night and be back out partying by noon the next day."

Incident details Details of the incident LaBeouf was arrested at R Bar in New Orleans's Marigny section after allegedly punching Damnit and another man, Nathan Thomas Reed, while repeatedly using the word "faggot." Court documents reveal that LaBeouf attempted to punch a bar manager escorting him out of the establishment. After being removed, he allegedly punched Damnit in his upper body before returning to punch Reed in the nose.

