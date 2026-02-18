Why was Shia LaBeouf arrested?

Hollywood actor Shia LaBeouf has been released from jail in New Orleans after his arrest for allegedly assaulting two men during a bar altercation. The incident took place at R Bar in Faubourg Marigny, where LaBeouf reportedly became increasingly aggressive and caused a disturbance. He was charged with two counts of simple battery and is due back in court on March 19.

Incident details Details of the incident The incident began when an R Bar employee tried to remove LaBeouf from the bar; after this, he allegedly hit one man multiple times with closed fists. After being removed, LaBeouf returned to the bar and acted more aggressively, prompting bystanders to try and subdue him until police arrived. He was then taken to a local hospital for unknown injuries before being arrested.

Court proceedings LaBeouf released on his own recognizance On Tuesday afternoon, LaBeouf appeared at a virtual hearing before Judge Simone Levine at the Magistrate Division of Orleans Parish Criminal Court. He was released on his own recognizance with a warning to attend future court dates. The actor has been in New Orleans for an extended Mardi Gras bar crawl, according to staff at several bars, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Actor's history LaBeouf's past struggles and recent claims of sobriety LaBeouf, who recently claimed to be sober and blamed past abusive behavior on alcoholism, has been seen at several bars in New Orleans. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in May 2025, he spoke about his past psychological struggles and referred to himself as "a narcissist." He also described himself as a "pure actor" and admitted to being "completely narcissistic and fearful" when he was younger.

