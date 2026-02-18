Why 18 supervisors, 12 cops were deployed for Jharkhand student
In an unprecedented move, the Jharkhand government deployed an entire administrative and security apparatus for a single Class 10 student in Garhwa district. The student, Shankar Kumar Singh, had opted for 'Music' as his examination subject. He appeared for his examination at the Upgraded Middle School. The exam center was put under CCTV surveillance with a magistrate on duty, along with 18 monitoring personnel and 12 police officers.
The exam center has a capacity of 406 students from different areas, including those from the Scheduled Caste Residential School and Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya in Ramkanda. Officials said the arrangements made for Singh's examination were part of broader measures to ensure free and fair examinations across Jharkhand. Center Superintendent Harsh Jyoti Shukla assured that all necessary facilities were provided at the exam center. These included drinking water and sanitation facilities.
The Class 10 (Matric) examinations in Jharkhand concluded on Tuesday with the regional language papers. The Class 10 and Class 12 practical and viva examinations will be held from February 24 to March 7, 2026. The Class 12 exams will conclude with core language subjects on February 23. Around 4.23 lakh students had enrolled for the class 10 examinations, which took place across 1,232 centers.