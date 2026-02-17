Russia-Ukraine talks in Geneva this week, US to mediate

Senior officials from Ukraine and Russia are scheduled to meet in Switzerland this week for a second round of talks. The meeting, which starts on Tuesday, comes just days before the fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The two-day negotiations will be mediated by the Trump administration and are expected to be similar to earlier discussions held in Abu Dhabi earlier this month.

Diplomatic efforts Broader range of issues to be discussed The upcoming Geneva talks will be attended by representatives from Washington, Kyiv, and Moscow. Despite the renewed diplomatic push by the United States, hopes for a breakthrough remain slim as Russia continues to demand maximum concessions from Ukraine. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has indicated that this round of talks will cover a "broader range of issues," including territorial disputes and other demands from Moscow.

Negotiation teams Russia's delegation to include military intelligence chief Russia's delegation will be headed by Vladimir Medinsky, a conservative adviser to President Vladimir Putin. The team also includes Igor Kostyukov, the head of Russian military intelligence, and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin. Ukraine is likely to send the same delegation as in previous rounds, with Rustem Umerov leading in Geneva. This is the first time talks will be held on European soil after earlier rounds in Abu Dhabi and Istanbul.

Political pressure Trump slams Zelenskyy ahead of talks Ahead of the talks, US President Donald Trump has criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for not doing enough to end the conflict. He said, "Zelenskyy needs to act. Russia wants to make a deal." However, Zelenskyy has made it clear that Ukraine is not willing to concede territory in Donbas, a key demand from Russia. He compared giving in to past Russian land grabs and warned against repeating such mistakes with Putin.

Stance clarified Zelenskyy warns against conceding territory in Donbas Zelenskyy has also pointed out that Russia is suffering heavy losses in its attempt to gain more territory. He said, "Can you imagine that in the 21st century? I'm not sure he [Putin] knows that." Despite hopes for a political breakthrough being low, Ukraine plans to take a "constructive" role in the talks. However, there are differences with the US over security guarantees, while Washington offers 15 years, Kyiv wants an American commitment lasting 30-50 years.