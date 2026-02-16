Why Kumud Mishra initially hesitated to star in 'Assi'

Acclaimed actor Kumud Mishra recently opened up about his upcoming project, Assi, directed by Anubhav Sinha . The actor revealed that he initially resisted the role but eventually embraced it. The film, starring Taapsee Pannu in the lead role, will be released on February 20.

Role preparation Mishra thought his character in 'Assi' belonged to someone else Mishra admitted that he was initially reluctant to take on the role in Assi. "He gave me a character that I felt was not for me at all. I thought it belonged to someone else," he told Mid-Day. But Sinha was adamant, telling him, "Aap karenge aur uske liye aapko tayyar hona hoga." "First, I said yes, but then I got scared if I would be able to pull it off."

Weight loss journey On losing weight for the role Mishra had just two months to prepare for the role, which included a significant weight loss. He confessed, "Every character has a look. Your physique should be closer to that of the character." "So, I didn't feel I was ready for this role. I feel in this film, I worked harder on losing weight than on acting." The film, a courtroom drama, also stars Supriya Pathak, Manoj Pahwa, Naseeruddin Shah, and Seema Pahwa.

