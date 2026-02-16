Why Kumud Mishra initially hesitated to star in 'Assi'
What's the story
Acclaimed actor Kumud Mishra recently opened up about his upcoming project, Assi, directed by Anubhav Sinha. The actor revealed that he initially resisted the role but eventually embraced it. The film, starring Taapsee Pannu in the lead role, will be released on February 20.
Role preparation
Mishra thought his character in 'Assi' belonged to someone else
Mishra admitted that he was initially reluctant to take on the role in Assi. "He gave me a character that I felt was not for me at all. I thought it belonged to someone else," he told Mid-Day. But Sinha was adamant, telling him, "Aap karenge aur uske liye aapko tayyar hona hoga." "First, I said yes, but then I got scared if I would be able to pull it off."
Weight loss journey
On losing weight for the role
Mishra had just two months to prepare for the role, which included a significant weight loss. He confessed, "Every character has a look. Your physique should be closer to that of the character." "So, I didn't feel I was ready for this role. I feel in this film, I worked harder on losing weight than on acting." The film, a courtroom drama, also stars Supriya Pathak, Manoj Pahwa, Naseeruddin Shah, and Seema Pahwa.
Co-star camaraderie
Mishra on reuniting with Pannu in 'Assi'
Mishra also expressed his excitement about reuniting with Pannu in Assi. He praised her dedication to her work, saying, "Her honesty toward her work is terrific." "When you have worked with someone several times, you develop a comfort factor and surety that you will be able to create something good," he added.