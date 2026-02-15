Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' to release after April 2026?

The much-awaited Tamil film Jana Nayagan, starring Thalapathy Vijay , has been delayed further. The Canadian distributor and cinema chain York Cinemas recently confirmed that the movie will not premiere before April 30, 2026. In an official notice, the cinema chain acknowledged the postponement and advised customers with advance bookings to contact their local theaters for refunds.

Customer compensation Priority booking access for loyalty members To compensate for the delay, York Cinemas has announced that all loyalty membership holders will be given priority booking access once the new release date is confirmed. The cinema chain thanked customers "for your patience, understanding, and continued support" during this scheduling change. However, the announcement did not provide any details about the reasons behind the delay or when exactly a new release date will be announced.

Release challenges Delay due to certification issues The delay in Jana Nayagan's release is primarily due to ongoing certification issues with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Originally slated for an October 2025 release, the film was pushed to January 9, 2026, to coincide with Pongal. Despite filmmakers agreeing to modifications, the CBFC referred it to a revising committee after receiving complaints about the movie's content. The movie is directed by H Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions on a massive budget.

Advertisement