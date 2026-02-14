UK government's Palestine Action ban ruled unlawful by court

The United Kingdom High Court of Justice has ruled that the ban on Palestine Action under terrorism legislation is unlawful. However, the ban will remain in place until a further hearing on February 20, the BBC reported. The court found that while Palestine Action's actions involved criminality, they did not meet the high threshold for being classified as a terrorist organization. As such, it is still a criminal offense to be a member of or support Palestine Action.

Appeal anticipated Government to appeal High Court's ruling Meanwhile, the government has announced its intention to appeal the High Court's decision. Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood expressed "disappointment" over the ruling and said, "The government will fight the judgment." On the other hand, two Jewish groups have said they are "deeply concerned" at the ruling. In a joint statement, the Board of Deputies of British Jews and the Jewish Leadership Council said, "The practical impact of Palestine Action's activities on Jewish communal life has been significant and deeply unsettling."

Victory claimed Palestine Action co-founder's statement Palestine Action's co-founder Huda Ammori called the ruling a "monumental victory for both our fundamental freedoms in Britain and in the struggle for freedom for the Palestinian people." The High Court had examined when it is appropriate for a Home Secretary to ban a group under terrorism laws. The judges found that while some actions by Palestine Action crossed legal boundaries, banning the group required a proper assessment of proportionality.

Assessment criticized Home Secretary didn't do proper proportionality assessment: High Court The High Court ruled that the then Home Secretary Yvette Cooper had not conducted a proper proportionality assessment before banning Palestine Action. The court found this decision to be "disproportionate." Amnesty UK said the ruling "matters for everyone" as "the right to protest has been under sustained and deliberate attack."

Arrests reported Over 2,700 people arrested since ban on Palestine Action Since the ban on Palestine Action came into force last July, over 2,700 people have been arrested for supporting the group. Nearly 700 people have been charged with terrorism offenses and faced preliminary court proceedings. However, no one has yet been convicted. The Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp condemned Palestine Action's actions as "organized political violence" and "cannot be tolerated."