YouTube rolls out native app for Apple Vision Pro

YouTube has launched a dedicated app for the Apple Vision Pro headset, two years after its initial release. The move comes as a surprise, considering the tech giant's earlier decision to rely on a web-based approach instead of developing an official app. When the headset was first released, YouTube had directed users to access content via Safari instead of creating a dedicated app.

Interim solutions Third-party solutions filled the gap initially To bridge the gap left by YouTube's absence, third-party solutions like Juno had briefly appeared on visionOS. However, they were soon taken down for violating YouTube's Terms of Service. Now, with the launch of its dedicated app for Apple Vision Pro, YouTube users can enjoy their favorite content in a fully immersive environment on a theater-sized virtual screen.

App features App supports 8K content, other video formats The new YouTube app for Apple Vision Pro lets users watch all types of content, including standard videos and YouTube Shorts. A unique feature is the Spatial tab, which lets users discover spatial videos in 3D, VR180, and 360-degree formats. For those with the latest Apple Vision Pro models powered by the M5 chip, the app even supports 8K playback.

User experience Gesture controls enhance user experience The new visionOS app also comes with gesture controls, allowing users to interact with it by resizing windows or scrubbing through videos. This feature greatly enhances the user experience and makes it more intuitive. The app is now available on the visionOS App Store and works with both M2 and M5 chip models of the Apple Vision Pro headset.

Market strategy YouTube's entry into visionOS ecosystem YouTube's decision to launch an app for Apple Vision Pro comes as a surprise, given that most major streaming services have had native experiences on the platform since its launch. These include Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, Paramount, and Peacock, among others. The timing of YouTube's entry could be due to its earlier hesitation to invest in a dedicated visionOS experience or wait for the headset's traction.