Air India crash 'intentional act,' not technical defect: Report

Investigators probing the Air India flight crash in Ahmedabad have reportedly concluded that the incident was an "intentional act" and not a technical defect. The Italian daily Corriere della Sera reported this, citing sources familiar with discussions between New Delhi and Washington. However, an official report by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is awaited. The aircraft, a Boeing Dreamliner 787, took off from Ahmedabad airport but crashed seconds after takeoff on June 12, 2025, killing 260 people.

Incident overview Only one survived crash Only one passenger survived. A preliminary report released by India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) in July mentioned a cockpit exchange about switching off fuel control. The cockpit voice recording revealed a conversation where one pilot asked, "Why did you cut off (the fuel)?" to which the other replied, "I did not do so. The Italian report reiterated this account, saying that investigators now believe that one of the pilots turned off the switches that control the engine's fuel.

Report Officials preparing to draft their final report The Italian report suggested that Captain Sumeet Sabharwal was the main suspect in the crash, "who, as emerged a month after the crash, suffered from depression." According to the report, officials are now preparing to draft their final report. The results have been regarded as "a breakthrough" by US experts assisting in the investigation, according to the newspaper. The final investigation report is also expected to recommend continuous psychological evaluation and mental health monitoring of pilots, the latest report suggested.

Future measures Both engines were found switched off In the weeks after the crash, various theories were considered, but investigators eventually focused on cockpit fuel control switches. A preliminary technical assessment based on black box data ruled out mechanical failure and pointed to manual movement of engine ignition/shutdown switches. Both engines were found switched off at the time of the crash.

