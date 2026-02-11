'Chicken Shop Date' star Amelia Dimoldenberg lands big Hollywood break 

Dimoldenberg's YouTube channel, which boasts 3.34 million subscribers, features her interviewing various celebrities on "first dates" in a fried chicken shop. Many of her interviews have gone viral due to the undeniable chemistry she shares with her guests. In a memorable episode from 2022, The 1975 frontman Matty Healy suggested they kiss at the end of their Chicken Shop Date.

Rumored romance

The iconic date with Andrew Garfield

Rumors circulated that Dimoldenberg may have dated Amazing Spider-Man actor Andrew Garfield after their episode together in 2024. The pair first met at British GQ's Men of the Year ceremony and had another flirtatious encounter at the 2023 Golden Globes. During their episode, they hinted that they could have gone on a real-life date under different circumstances. However, Dimoldenberg later clarified her stance by saying, "I think we should be friends."