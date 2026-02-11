'Chicken Shop Date' star Amelia Dimoldenberg lands big Hollywood break
What's the story
Amelia Dimoldenberg, the host of the popular YouTube interview series Chicken Shop Date, is set to make her feature film debut in a romantic comedy. The 32-year-old comedian will play a celebrity interviewer who unexpectedly falls in love with one of her subjects. The film is being developed by Amazon MGM Studios's Orion Pictures and Gloria Sanchez Productions, known for their work on Booksmart.
Viral success
More about Dimoldenberg's YouTube series
Dimoldenberg's YouTube channel, which boasts 3.34 million subscribers, features her interviewing various celebrities on "first dates" in a fried chicken shop. Many of her interviews have gone viral due to the undeniable chemistry she shares with her guests. In a memorable episode from 2022, The 1975 frontman Matty Healy suggested they kiss at the end of their Chicken Shop Date.
Rumored romance
The iconic date with Andrew Garfield
Rumors circulated that Dimoldenberg may have dated Amazing Spider-Man actor Andrew Garfield after their episode together in 2024. The pair first met at British GQ's Men of the Year ceremony and had another flirtatious encounter at the 2023 Golden Globes. During their episode, they hinted that they could have gone on a real-life date under different circumstances. However, Dimoldenberg later clarified her stance by saying, "I think we should be friends."