Bad Bunny's SuperBowl show hits 128M views, doesn't top Lamar

The Super Bowl LX halftime show, headlined by global superstar Bad Bunny , set new records for social media engagement, but it did not surpass the all-time viewership record for halftime shows, previously set by Kendrick Lamar . According to Nielsen, the performance averaged 128.2 million viewers, surpassing the overall US audience of 124.9 million for the game itself! The numbers confirm that halftime shows have become an event within themselves for the NFL .

Digital impact Bad Bunny's halftime show had a digital explosion The cultural impact of Bad Bunny's performance extended far beyond television screens. Ripple Analytics reported that the show generated a staggering four billion total social views within 24 hours - a 137% increase from last year! This digital explosion has redefined how Super Bowl halftime success is measured in the streaming era, with the performance becoming one of the league's most powerful digital drivers.

Social media dominance NFL's most viewed social posts ever Three of the NFL's most viewed social media posts ever now belong to Bad Bunny's halftime show. The Instagram clip "Only Thing More Powerful Than Hate Is Love" racked up 179 million views, making it the most-watched video in league history. Another moment where he named countries across the Americas before spiking a football garnered 168 million Instagram views and 100 million on TikTok.

Streaming spike Streaming platforms also felt impact of show The impact of Bad Bunny's halftime show was also felt on streaming platforms. ﻿Apple Music reported a sevenfold increase in streams of his catalog after the performance, with DtMF, BAILE INoLVIDABLE, and Titi Me Pregunto leading the charge.

