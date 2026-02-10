'Ginny Wedss Sunny 2' starring Avinash-Medha set for theatrical release
Zee Studios is set to release the sequel to its popular romantic offering, Ginny Wedss Sunny 2, on April 24, 2026. The movie is directed by Prashant Jha and produced by Vinod Bachchan under Soundrya Productions. It stars Avinash Tiwary of Laila Majnu fame and Medha Shankar from 12th Fail in lead roles.
Film positioned as fun, surprise-packed romantic entertainer
An insider close to the production house told Bollywood Hungama, "Ginny Wedss Sunny was a crowd-pleaser, and the makers are confident that the sequel will elevate the franchise with a new-age love story, bigger scale, and strong theatrical appeal." They added, "The film is positioned as a fun, surprise-packed romantic entertainer for cinema audiences."
Original film starred Vikrant Massey, Yami Gautam
With its release on April 24, 2026, Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 is expected to be one of the major romantic releases of the year. The original film was released in October 2020 and starred Vikrant Massey and Yami Gautam. Meanwhile, Tiwary will also soon appear in Shahid Kapoor's O'Romeo.