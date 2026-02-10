'Ginny Wedss Sunny 2' starring Avinash-Medha set for theatrical release

An insider close to the production house told Bollywood Hungama, "Ginny Wedss Sunny was a crowd-pleaser, and the makers are confident that the sequel will elevate the franchise with a new-age love story, bigger scale, and strong theatrical appeal." They added, "The film is positioned as a fun, surprise-packed romantic entertainer for cinema audiences."

Release strategy

Original film starred Vikrant Massey, Yami Gautam

With its release on April 24, 2026, Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 is expected to be one of the major romantic releases of the year. The original film was released in October 2020 and starred Vikrant Massey and Yami Gautam. Meanwhile, Tiwary will also soon appear in Shahid Kapoor's O'Romeo.