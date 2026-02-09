Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton confirm relationship at SuperBowl

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian and British Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton have seemingly confirmed their relationship status. The couple was spotted together at Super Bowl LX on Sunday, where they were dressed in matching black outfits. Their appearance at the high-profile event has sent fans into a frenzy, with several photos and clips of the pair going viral on social media.

Fan frenzy The couple's appearance at Super Bowl Kardashian, 45, was seen smiling while talking to Hamilton, 41. She wore a black coat with a diamond choker necklace and a new bangs hairstyle. Hamilton matched her style in an all-black outfit. The couple was spotted at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, during the game between New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks. Fans took to social media to express their excitement over the couple's appearance together at such a high-profile event.

Relationship timeline Romantic European getaway sparked dating rumors Kardashian and Hamilton have been friends for years, but it seems they recently took their bond to the next level with a romantic European getaway. The couple reportedly stayed at a luxury hotel in the Cotswolds, England, last weekend, shared a room, enjoyed a couples massage, and had an upscale dinner together. They also traveled to London and Paris during their trip.

