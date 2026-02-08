Decoding the record of South Africa in T20 World Cup

The South African cricket team , a powerhouse in international cricket, is yet to win the ICC T20 World Cup . The Proteas have participated in all nine past editions of the tournament since its inception in 2007. They have reached the knockout stage three times, making the semi-finals in 2009 and 2014, and finally reaching their first final in 2024. Ahead of their opening game in the 2026 event, we decode their record at the T20 World Cup.

Records Proteas's journey in the competition A defeat to India in the Super 8 stage denied SA a semi-final spot in the inaugural T20 WC in 2007. The 2010 and 2012 editions also saw them crash out in the Super 8 stage. They could not go past Super 10 and Super 12 rounds in 2016 and 2021, respectively. In 2022, they missed out on the semis due to a washout against Zimbabwe and a shock defeat to the Netherlands.

Final appearance Best performance in the tournament South Africa's best T20 World Cup performance came in 2024 when they reached the final for the first time. However, their dream of lifting the trophy was dashed by India in a thrilling final. The Men in Blue had beaten them in the semi-finals of the 2014 competition as well. They lost the 2009 semi-final against eventual champions Pakistan.

Information What is their win-loss record? As per ESPNcricinfo, South Africa have played a total of 49 T20 World Cup matches. They have won 32 games in addition to losing 16. One game didn't have a result. Only India (36) have won more matches in the tourney. SA share the second spot with Sri Lanka.

Numbers Key stats for the Proteas AB de Villiers is South Africa's highest run-scorer in T20 World Cup history with 717 runs in 30 matches at 29.87. Anrich Nortje holds the record for most wickets taken by a South African player in the tournament, with 35 wickets in 19 matches at 11.40. The team's highest total was an impressive 229/4 against England in 2016, while their lowest was a modest 113/6 against Bangladesh in the 2024 edition.