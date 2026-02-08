Here's how Mohammed Siraj received his late T20 WC call-up 

Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj was all set to be in Madrid for Real Madrid's La Liga game on February 15. However, a call from India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav changed everything. "Surya bhai called me. He said, 'Miya bag pack kar le and come' (pack your bags and come). I said, 'Surya bhai, mazaak mat karo' (don't joke)," Siraj recalled. The pacer was initially skeptical about the sudden change in plans, but later realized it was God's will for him to be part of India's T20 World Cup squad.

Journey Siraj's journey to the T20 World Cup Siraj's journey to the T20 World Cup was full of surprises and a bit of disbelief. He never thought he would play in this tournament, especially after not being selected for earlier matches. "For the past year, the planning was that all the World Cup players would get chances in T20s. But when I didn't play in T20s, I understood that I wouldn't be part of it this year," said Siraj. However, an injury to Harshit Rana opened up a spot for him on India's World Cup squad.

Preparation Mentally ready for the challenge Despite the sudden call-up, Siraj was mentally prepared for the T20 World Cup. "When you're playing in the World Cup, you have to be mentally ready. I've been playing for India for almost 10 years now, so when you get a chance, you know how to prepare yourself," he said. The pacer also stressed on sticking to his successful bowling strategy from previous matches: "Even when I slept last night, I just thought I would stick to the same weapon that has given me success so far."

Advertisement

Performance Siraj shines in T20 World Cup opener against USA Siraj made a significant impact in India's T20 World Cup opener against the USA. He took two wickets in his opening spell and another one in the final over, finishing with impressive figures of 3/29. "Earlier I didn't know I would play. I was just happy to be back in the team. But when I got the message that I was playing, I became more excited," said Siraj about his performance on such a big stage.

Advertisement