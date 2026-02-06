Mohammed Siraj replaces Harshit Rana in India's T20 WC squad
What's the story
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced that pacer Harshit Rana will be missing the T20 World Cup 2026 due to a knee injury. Mohammed Siraj will replace him in the squad. The decision was made after Rana's performance during India's only warm-up match against South Africa at DY Patil Stadium, where he had to leave after bowling one over due to discomfort.
Medical assessment
Rana unfit for the tournament
After consulting a specialist and conducting scans, the BCCI medical team has declared Rana unfit for the tournament. "Following consultations with a specialist and subsequent scans, the BCCI medical team deemed him unfit to participate in the tournament. The team management wishes him a speedy recovery," BCCI stated. "Mohd. Siraj will join the team as Harshit's replacement in the squad," the released added. India's campaign in T20 World Cup 2026 will begin on Saturday against USA in Mumbai.
Team lineup
India's updated squad for T20 World Cup 2026
The updated Indian squad for the T20 World Cup 2026 includes Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel (VC), Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy and Washington Sundar. Siraj will be replacing Rana in this lineup as India look to defend its title.