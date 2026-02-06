Mohammed Siraj has been named as replacement (Image Source: X/@BCCI)

Mohammed Siraj replaces Harshit Rana in India's T20 WC squad

By Rajdeep Saha 09:44 pm Feb 06, 202609:44 pm

What's the story

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced that pacer Harshit Rana will be missing the T20 World Cup 2026 due to a knee injury. Mohammed Siraj will replace him in the squad. The decision was made after Rana's performance during India's only warm-up match against South Africa at DY Patil Stadium, where he had to leave after bowling one over due to discomfort.