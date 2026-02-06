Fresh violence in Manipur over new Kuki-Zo deputy CM's oath-taking 

Violence erupted in Manipur 's Churachandpur district on Thursday, a day after the state government was reorganized. The unrest was triggered by protests against the swearing-in of a new deputy chief minister, Nemcha Kipgen. The situation turned violent in Tuibong, where protesters opposed what they called a newly installed "popular government." Security forces were deployed heavily to control the situation.

Clash details Protesters clashed with security personnel The protests turned violent as demonstrators clashed with security personnel. Tear gas and baton charges were used to disperse the crowd. The unrest was a new flare-up in the district amid opposition to Kipgen joining the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government as deputy chief minister. A mob gathered near Tuibong Bazaar and torched a heap of discarded materials, including tires, while chanting slogans against Kipgen.

Delhi Protest in Delhi too Tension was palpable in Delhi too, as around 50 members of Kuki-Zo gathered outside Manipur Bhawan demanding Kipgen's resignation, accusing her of legitimizing a government they believe has failed their people. They chanted chants like "Blood on your hands, traitor Nemcha Kipgen." In an effort to demonstrate inclusivity, the BJP inducted a few Kuki-Zo MLAs into the new dispensation. For a lot of Kuki-Zo, though, the change has actually made things worse instead of better.

Government response Manipur CM on IDPs issue Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh has said his government will prioritize tackling the issues of those displaced by ethnic violence in hill and valley districts. He said a roadmap will be prepared soon to help them return home. "Our first priority will be to look after the problems of internally displaced persons in both the hills and the valley," Singh said.

