Sunny's 'Border 2' fails to collect ₹300cr in 2 weeks

Despite a strong start, Border 2 has failed to maintain its momentum in the second week at the box office. The film, starring Sunny Deol , Varun Dhawan , Diljit Dosanjh , and Ahan Shetty , was released on January 23. It opened with impressive numbers but witnessed a significant drop in collections during its second week. As per Sacnilk, it earned ₹3.35 crore on Thursday (Day 14) to take its total domestic collection to ₹294.25 crore.

Box office battle Competing with 'Mardaani 3' In its second week, Border 2 faced stiff competition from Mardaani 3. The war drama earned only ₹70 crore during this period, taking its total to ₹294.25 crore. Despite the slowdown, the film has recovered its cost as it was made on a budget of ₹275 crore. However, it is unlikely to surpass the lifetime collections of other major releases like Dhurandhar and Chhaava which were the biggest releases of 2025.

Comparison Comparing 'Border 2' with 'Dhurandhar,' 'Chhaava' When Border 2 was released, it was expected to break the records set by Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar and Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava. However, in its second week, Aditya Dhar's spy thriller touched ₹460.5 crore while the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj biopic stood at ₹399.5 crore. On a global scale, Border 2 earned ₹53 crore in its second week while Chhaava reportedly made ₹180 crore globally and Dhurandhar raked in $25 million (around ₹200 crore).

Advertisement

Film's performance Looking at the film's box office journey Despite the recent dip in collections, Border 2 has had a stellar run overall. The film opened with ₹30 crore on Day 1 and saw a massive jump on Day 3, collecting ₹54.5 crore. It continued its dream run with ₹59 crore (Republic Day) on Day 4. While the collections dipped during weekdays, they witnessed a sharper decline in the second week with earnings of ₹5.75 crore each on Days 11 and 12, followed by ₹4.15 crore on Day 13.

Advertisement