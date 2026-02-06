Who was Lucky Oberoi, AAP leader shot dead outside gurdwara?
What's the story
Lucky Oberoi, a local leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), was shot dead outside a gurdwara in Jalandhar's Model Town on Friday morning. The incident took place around 7:55am near Gurdwara Singh Sabha when Oberoi was sitting in his Thar vehicle after leaving the premises. At least two assailants on a scooter fired at least five rounds at him from close range before fleeing the scene.
Personal details
Oberoi's background
Oberoi was a resident of Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar and worked as a financier in the property business. He was reported to be close to Rajwinder Thiara, the party's in-charge for the Jalandhar Cantt constituency. His wife, Simarjot Kaur, had also contested the municipal corporation elections on an AAP ticket last year but lost. No arrests have been made yet in connection with this case.
Medical response
Oberoi succumbed to his injuries at hospital
After he was shot, Oberoi was rushed to a private hospital in the city in a critical condition, where he succumbed to his injuries. He had sustained five bullet wounds in the attack. The incident has sent shockwaves across Jalandhar and raised security concerns in the area. Senior police officials and emergency responders quickly arrived at the scene after the shooting, The Times of India reported.
Ongoing probe
Police investigating murder case
The police have cordoned off the area around the gurdwara and are collecting forensic evidence from the spot. Visuals from the scene show police personnel securing the perimeter and restricting public movement near the gurdwara. Officers are questioning residents and shopkeepers while teams review nearby CCTV footage to trace the attackers. Witness statements are being recorded as part of this ongoing investigation into Oberoi's murder.