Women's Premier League 2026: Dissecting the season in stats

The 2026 Women's Premier League (WPL) final in Vadodara was a record-breaking affair, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) clinching their second title. Led by Smriti Mandhana , RCB chased down a massive target of 204 runs against Delhi Capitals (DC), the highest successful chase in WPL history. This victory also made them the first franchise to hold both the IPL and WPL trophies simultaneously. On this note, we dissect the 2026 Women's Premier League in stats.

Record-breaking chase Highest successful run chase in WPL history As per Cricbuzz, RCB's successful chase of 204 in the final is now a WPL record and the second-highest successful chase in any women's T20 cricket match, behind West Indies's pursuit of 213 against Australia in 2023. The previous WPL record was 202 runs, set by RCB against Gujarat Giants at the same venue last season. The match aggregate of 407 runs was also the third-highest in WPL history and the highest in any Women's T20 final (leagues or internationals).

Season stats Mandhana finishes as leading run-scorer Mandhana finished as the Orange Cap winner with 377 runs. MI's Harmanpreet Kaur (342), MI's Nat Sciver-Brunt (321), DC's Lizelle Lee (230), and DC's Laura Wolvaardt (317) are the others to hammer 300-plus runs. Sciver-Brunt recorded the most 50-plus scores in the season (4). This includes the first and only century in WPL history - 100* vs RCB. Mandhana (96 vs DC), GG's Sophie Devine (95 vs DC), and RCB's Richa Ghosh (90 vs MI) also touched the 90-run mark.

Advertisement

More batting stats Here are the other batting stats Harmanpreet (68.40), Sciver-Brunt (64.20), and Mandhana (53.85) are the ones to clock 50-plus averages in the season. Among batters with at least 200 runs, RCB's Grace Harris (156.52) had the best strike rate. UPW's Phoebe Litchfield (154.77), Mandhana (153.25), Sciver-Brunt (151.41), and Harmanpreet (150.66) are the others with 150-plus strike rates. Kaur and Devine hammered the joint-most sixes (13 each). With 11 maximums each, Ghosh and Lee share second place.

Advertisement

Partnerships Highest partnership in WPL history Mandhana's 87 was the highest individual score in a WPL final, while Georgia Voll's 79 in the same innings is the second-highest. The duo also shared a record-breaking second-wicket partnership of 165 runs, which is the highest for any wicket in WPL history. In fact, Mandhana was involved in each of the three-highest partnerships of the season. She recorded 142 runs with Voll in another game against DC. With Grace Harris, the RCB skipper added 137 runs against UP Warriorz.

Most wickets Who took the most wickets? Devine and DC's Nandani Sharma finished as the joint-highest wicket-takers with 17 scalps each. RCB's Nadine de Klerk trails the duo with 16 scalps. MI's Amelia Kerr clocked the best average among bowlers with 10-plus wickets (15). De Klerk (15.68) and Devine (16) are next on the list. RCB's Lauren Bell was the only one to take 10-plus wickets at a sub-six economy rate (5.52). DC's Marizanne Kapp is the only other bowler with an economy of under 7 (6.40).

Bowling stats Here are the other bowling stats De Klerk was the only one with multiple hauls of four wickets or more (2). RCB's Shreyanka Patil, Devine, Nandani, and DC's Shree Charani are the other bowlers to claim at least four wickets in an innings. Patil (5/23 vs GG) and Nandani (5/33 vs GG) were the bowlers to claim five-wicket hauls.