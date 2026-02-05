RCB defeat DC to lift WPL 2026 crown: Key stats

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have won the 2026 Women's Premier League (WPL) title. Smriti Mandhana 's side chased down a 204-run target against Delhi Capitals in Vadodara on Thursday. DC scored 203/4, riding on a 37-ball 57 from Jemimah Rodrigues. In response, quality knocks from Mandhana and Georgia Voll helped RCB win. This is RCB's 2nd WPL title, equaling the record of Mumbai Indians (2).

Do you know? 4th successive defeat in WPL finals for DC DC reached their 4th successive WPL final and after losing all three summit clashes before this, they once again faced the brunt. They have now lost two finals to Mumbai Indians and two to RCB Women.

Summary DC get to 203/4 DC lost Shafali Verma (20) with the score being 49/1 in the 6th over. Alongside Lizelle Lee, Rodrigues then added 23 runs before Wolvaardt joined her in the middle and forged a quality partnership. The two kept scoring at a fine rate. In the 15th over, Rodrigues completed a fifty before perishing. Wolvaardt and Chinelle Henry's fine knocks helped DC get to 203/4.

Rodrigues 5th WPL fifty for DC skipper Rodrigues Rodrigues slammed 8 fours in her knock of 50. In 37 WPL matches (34 innings), she has raced to 771 runs at 29.65. This was her 5th WPL fifty. In the 2026 WPL campaign, Rodrigues finished the season with a tally of 264 runs at 33 from 10 matches. She registered her 2nd fifty.

Record 3rd player with this record in WPL finals As per Cricbuzz, Rodrigues is now the 3rd batswoman in WPL finals to slam a 50-plus score. She joined the likes of Harmanpreet Kaur and Nat Sciver-Brunt. 50-plus scores in WPL finals: 66 (44) - Harmanpreet Kaur vs DC, Brabourne, 2025 60* (55) - Nat Sciver-Brunt vs DC, Brabourne, 2023 57 (37) - Jemimah Rodrigues vs RCB, Vadodara, 2026*

Duo Key WPL batting numbers for Wolvaardt and Henry Wolvaardt (44) hit three fours and two sixes. She owns 659 runs at 32.95 from 23 matches. In WPL 2026, she slammed 317 runs from 10 matches at 45.28. Henry smashed a 15-ball 35*. She hit four fours and 2 sixes (SR: 233.33). In 15 WPL matches, she has 271 runs from 12 innings. In WPL 2026, she scored 108 runs from 5 innings.

Information RCB bowling summary Lauren Bell clocked 0/19 from her 4 overs. Sayali Satghare bagged 1/46. Arundhati Reddy was also expensive and clocked 1/40. Shreyanka Patil managed 0/32 from 2 overs. Nadine de Klerk clocked 1/48. Radha Yadav bowled 2 overs and managed 0/18.

Chase How did RCB's chase pan out? Chasing a stiff target of 204, RCB lost Grace Harris early on. Voll joined Mandhana in the middle and the two added a record 165-run stand for the 2nd wicket. Both players delivered and kept the scorecard ticking. DC dismissed Voll in the 17th over before Richa Ghosh arrived and faltered. Mandhana also perished before RCB completed a six-wicket win in the final over.

Voll Voll slams her 4th WPL fifty Voll scored a superb 54-ball 79. Her knock was laced with 14 fours. She struck at 146.30. In nine WPL matches, Voll owns 324 runs at 46.28. She slammed her 4th fifty. In WPL 2026, Voll managed 170 runs from six matches at 34. This was her 2nd fifty of the season.

Mandhana Smriti Mandhana becomes highest run-scorer against DC in WPL Mandhana scored a valiant 87-run knock from 41 balls, hitting 12 fours and three sixes. With her second run of the contest, Mandhana surpassed Harmanpreet (377) to become the top scorer against DC in WPL. Mandhana now owns 463 runs at 46.30 versus DC with the help of four fifties. She owns a strike rate of 146.05.

1,000 Mandhana completes 1,000 runs in Women's Premier League Mandhana completed 1,000 runs in the premier WT20 tournament. She attained the milestone with her 64th run. Mandhana became the 5th player with 1,000-plus runs in the tournament after Nat Sciver-Brunt (1,348), Meg Lanning (1,200), Harmanpreet Kaur (1,193), and Shafali Verma (1,124). She has raced to 1,023 runs at an average of 31. This was her 7th fifty.

Do you know? Mandhana finishes as top scorer in WPL 2026 Mandhana's score of 87 in the final helped her finish the WPL 2026 season with 377 runs at 53.85 from nine matches. She struck three fifties. Mandhana went past Harmanpreet, who managed 342 runs at 68.40.

Records Mandhana clocks this record Mandhana's tally of 377 runs in WPL 2026 is the 2nd-best for a batswoman in an edition of the tournament. Most runs in a single WPL season: 523 - Nat Sciver Brunt (MI) in 2025 377 - Smriti Mandhana (RCB) in 2026* 372 - Ellyse Perry (RCB) in 2025 347 - Ellyse Perry (RCB) in 2024

Records Here are the other notable records made Mandhana became the 2nd captain to lift two WPL titles after Harmanpreet, who lifted the trophy twice (2023 and 2025). RCB posted the highest chase in WPL history. They broke their own record of 202 runs versus Gujarat Giants in WPL 2025. DC's Nandani Sharma finished as the joint-highest wicket-taker in WPL 2026 (17) alongside Sophie Devine.