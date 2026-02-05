Smriti Mandhana becomes highest run-scorer against DC in WPL: Stats

Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Smriti Mandhana has become the highest run-scorer against Delhi Capitals in the Women's Premier League (WPL) . The Indian left-handed batter reached the landmark in the WPL 2026 final during a chase of 204. With her second run, Mandhana surpassed Mumbai Indians' Harmanpreet Kaur, who currently has 377 runs against the Capitals. Here are the key stats.

Information A valiant knock of 87 and a mammoth stand Mandhana scored a valiant 87-run knock from 41 balls, hitting 12 fours and three sixes. She was part of a 165-run stand alongside Georgia Voll for the 2nd wicket. RCB went on to claim a six-wicket win and lift their 2nd WPL crown.

Milestone Mandhana joins Kaur on this elite list Mandhana surpassed Kaur, playing her 10th WPL match against DC. Kaur, the MI skipper, has racked up 377 runs from 10 matches at an average of 47.12 against DC so far. Mandhana now owns four half-centuries against the Capitals. She has raced to 463 runs at 46.30 versus DC. Only one other player has 300-plus runs against them - Nat Sciver-Brunt (370).

Advertisement