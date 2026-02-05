Jemimah Rodrigues hits 37-ball 57 in WPL 2026 final: Stats

Delhi Capitals skipper Jemimah Rodrigues stood tall for her side against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the final of 2026 Women's Premier League (WPL) . The match in Vadodara witnessed Rodrigues scored a fine knock of 57 as DC posted 203/4 in 20 overs. She was part of a 76-run stand for the 3rd wicket alongside Laura Wolvaardt. Here are further details and stats.

Knock A quality knock and partbership on offer Rodrigues walked in when DC were 49/1 in the 6th over. Alongside Lizelle Lee, she added 23 runs before Wolvaardt joined her in the middle and forged a quality partnership. The two steadied the ship and kept scoring at a fine rate. In the 15th over, Rodrigues completed a fifty. However, in the very next over, Sayali Satghare dismissed the DC skipper.

Runs 5th fifty for Rodrigues in WPL Rodrigues his 8 fours in her knock of 50. In 37 WPL matches (34 innings), she has raced to 771 runs at 29.65. This was her 5th WPL fifty. In the 2026 WPL campaign, Rodrigues finished the season with a tally of 264 runs at 33 from 10 matches. She registered her 2nd fifty.

