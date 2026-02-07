Islamabad mosque suicide blast: ISIS claims responsibility
What's the story
The Islamic State (IS) has claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing at a mosque in Islamabad, Pakistan. The attack, which took place during Friday prayers at the Imam Bargah Qasr-e-Khadijatul Kubra mosque in Tarlai, killed at least 31 people and injured 169 others. Some sources have pegged the death toll at 69, however. This is the deadliest assault in Pakistan's capital since the 2008 Marriott hotel bombing.
Attack details
Islamic State claims responsibility for attack
The Islamic State claimed one of its fighters targeted the congregation, detonating an explosive vest and causing numerous casualties. Muhammad Kazim, a 52-year-old worshiper, described hearing gunfire during prayers before an "extremely powerful" explosion shook the building. Imran Mahmood, another worshiper, recounted a gunfight between the bomber and volunteer security personnel at the mosque.
Government response
Prime Minister vows to bring perpetrators to justice
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has condemned the attack, expressing "deep grief" for the victims of the explosion. He vowed to bring those responsible for the attack to justice. The bombing comes amid escalating violence in Pakistan's southern and northern provinces, where security forces are battling separatist groups and Islamist militants. Just last week, separatist insurgents also carried out attacks in Balochistan, killing dozens of civilians and security personnel.
International reaction
UN chief calls for immediate end to violence in Pakistan
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the attack, saying "attacks against civilians and places of worship are unacceptable." The incident has further strained relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan, with Islamabad accusing Afghan territory of being a launchpad for attacks by separatist groups and Islamist militants. Shiites, who make up a small part of the 241 million people of Pakistan (generally estimated to be 10-15%), which is mostly Sunni Muslim, have been targeted in sectarian violence in the past.