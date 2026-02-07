Islamabad mosque suicide blast: ISIS claims responsibility

The Islamic State (IS) has claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing at a mosque in Islamabad , Pakistan. The attack, which took place during Friday prayers at the Imam Bargah Qasr-e-Khadijatul Kubra mosque in Tarlai, killed at least 31 people and injured 169 others. Some sources have pegged the death toll at 69, however. This is the deadliest assault in Pakistan's capital since the 2008 Marriott hotel bombing.

Attack details Islamic State claims responsibility for attack The Islamic State claimed one of its fighters targeted the congregation, detonating an explosive vest and causing numerous casualties. Muhammad Kazim, a 52-year-old worshiper, described hearing gunfire during prayers before an "extremely powerful" explosion shook the building. Imran Mahmood, another worshiper, recounted a gunfight between the bomber and volunteer security personnel at the mosque.

Government response Prime Minister vows to bring perpetrators to justice Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has condemned the attack, expressing "deep grief" for the victims of the explosion. He vowed to bring those responsible for the attack to justice. The bombing comes amid escalating violence in Pakistan's southern and northern provinces, where security forces are battling separatist groups and Islamist militants. Just last week, separatist insurgents also carried out attacks in Balochistan, killing dozens of civilians and security personnel.

