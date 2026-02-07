T20 World Cup, Mohammed Siraj claims 3/29 versus USA: Stats
What's the story
Team India pacer Mohammed Siraj shone with the ball against USA in Match 3 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. The Group A contest saw India ride on Suryakumar Yadav's 84* to post 161/9 in 20 overs. In response, USA got to 132/8, losing by 29 runs. Siraj was the pick of the bowlers for India with figures worth 3/29.
Do you know?
Siraj replaced Harshit Rana in India's squad on Friday
A day before the T20 World Cup 2026, Siraj was selected as Harshit Rana's replacement. Rana suffered an injury and was ruled out of the event. The BCCI brought in the experienced Siraj to support Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah.
Performance
Siraj races to 17 T20I wickets for India
Siraj handed India a strong start. He dismissed Andries Gous and Saiteja Mukkamalla as the USA were reduced to 13/3. Siraj was superb in the powerplay. He then bowled the 20th over and picked his 3rd wicket. The right-arm pacer has now raced to 17 scalps in T20Is from 17 matches at 28.29. Overall in T20s, he has 186 scalps from 161 matches.