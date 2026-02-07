T20 World Cup, Mohammed Siraj claims 3/29 versus USA: Stats

A day before the T20 World Cup 2026, Siraj was selected as Harshit Rana's replacement . Rana suffered an injury and was ruled out of the event. The BCCI brought in the experienced Siraj to support Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah.

Performance

Siraj races to 17 T20I wickets for India

Siraj handed India a strong start. He dismissed Andries Gous and Saiteja Mukkamalla as the USA were reduced to 13/3. Siraj was superb in the powerplay. He then bowled the 20th over and picked his 3rd wicket. The right-arm pacer has now raced to 17 scalps in T20Is from 17 matches at 28.29. Overall in T20s, he has 186 scalps from 161 matches.