'Ghooskhor Pandat' row: Protesters burn Manoj Bajpayee's effigies

The upcoming Netflix film Ghooskhor Pandat has sparked widespread protests across India over its allegedly offensive title. Several people took to the streets, alleging that the term "ghooskhor" (corrupt) defames the Brahmin community. In Prayagraj, effigies of producer Neeraj Pandey and lead actor Manoj Bajpayee were burned at Subhash Chowk on Friday. This comes after Bajpayee and Pandey both apologized and took down all promos for the show, including the teaser.

Other protests Protests spread to other cities The protests were not limited to Prayagraj. In Indore, members of the Brahmin community staged a protest against the film, burning effigies of Netflix and Bajpayee. The Parshuram Sena members demanded a ban on the film, threatening to blacken Bajpayee and Pandey's faces if their demands weren't met. An FIR was also lodged against the filmmakers in Lucknow for "hurting religious and caste sentiments."

Film information Bajpayee plays a corrupt cop in 'Ghooskhor Pandat' Ghooskhor Pandat stars Bajpayee as Ajay Dixit/Pandat, a corrupt police officer. The film is scheduled to premiere on Netflix later this year, but no release date has been announced yet. Following the protests, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has raised strong objections to the title in a letter addressed to industry bodies and OTT platforms, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5, and SonyLIV.

Advertisement