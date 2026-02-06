'Ghooskhor Pandat': Manoj Bajpayee responds to the backlash

The upcoming Netflix movie Ghooskhor Pandat, produced by Neeraj Pandey and starring Manoj Bajpayee , has sparked controversy over its title. Some netizens have accused the title of being derogatory toward the Brahmin community. In response to the backlash, Bajpayee issued statements clarifying his intentions and announcing that all promotional materials for the film will be temporarily taken down.

Statement issued Bajpayee addresses public concern Bajpayee took to social media to address the public concern. He said, "I respect the emotions and concerns people have shared, and I take them seriously." "When something you are part of causes hurt to some people, it makes you pause and listen." "For me, this was about portraying a flawed individual and his journey of self-realisation. This was not meant to be a statement about any community."

Twitter Post See Bajpayee's statement here I respect the emotions and concerns people have shared, and I take them seriously. When something you are part of causes hurt to some people, it makes you pause and listen.



— manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) February 6, 2026

Statement details 'Take down the promotional material': Bajpayee Bajpayee further added, "In my experience of working with Neeraj Pandey, there has been a consistent seriousness and care in how he approaches his films." "The filmmakers have decided to take down the promotional material for the time being, in light of the public sentiment." Meanwhile, Pandey clarified that Ghooskhor Pandat is a fictional cop drama where "the term 'Pandat' is used simply as a colloquial name for a fictional character."

