'Ghooskhor Pandat': Manoj Bajpayee responds to the backlash
What's the story
The upcoming Netflix movie Ghooskhor Pandat, produced by Neeraj Pandey and starring Manoj Bajpayee, has sparked controversy over its title. Some netizens have accused the title of being derogatory toward the Brahmin community. In response to the backlash, Bajpayee issued statements clarifying his intentions and announcing that all promotional materials for the film will be temporarily taken down.
Statement issued
Bajpayee addresses public concern
Bajpayee took to social media to address the public concern. He said, "I respect the emotions and concerns people have shared, and I take them seriously." "When something you are part of causes hurt to some people, it makes you pause and listen." "For me, this was about portraying a flawed individual and his journey of self-realisation. This was not meant to be a statement about any community."
Twitter Post
See Bajpayee's statement here
I respect the emotions and concerns people have shared, and I take them seriously. When something you are part of causes hurt to some people, it makes you pause and listen.— manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) February 6, 2026
As an actor, I come to a film through the character and the story I am playing. For me, this was
about… https://t.co/IGlQtLQeNs
Statement details
'Take down the promotional material': Bajpayee
Bajpayee further added, "In my experience of working with Neeraj Pandey, there has been a consistent seriousness and care in how he approaches his films." "The filmmakers have decided to take down the promotional material for the time being, in light of the public sentiment." Meanwhile, Pandey clarified that Ghooskhor Pandat is a fictional cop drama where "the term 'Pandat' is used simply as a colloquial name for a fictional character."
Film plot and cast
Everything to know about 'Ghooskhor Pandat'
The film centers on corrupt cop Ajay Dikshit (Bajpayee), whose plans for a lucrative night are derailed when he is thrust into the middle of a global conspiracy. The film also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha, Akshay Oberoi, Saqib Saleem, Divya Dutta, Shraddha Das, and Kiku Sharda. It has been directed by Ritesh Shah.