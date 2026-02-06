Neeraj Pandey issues statement on 'Ghooskhor Pandat,' takes down teaser

Filmmaker Neeraj Pandey has issued a statement following the backlash against his upcoming production Ghooskhor Pandat . The title of the movie was criticized for allegedly defaming the Brahmin community. In his statement on Instagram , Pandey defended the title but also apologized for any hurt caused. He revealed that all promotional material for the film has been taken down in light of these concerns.

Statement 'Pandat' doesn't refer to any community: Pandey In the statement, Pandey clarified, "Our film is a fictional cop drama, and the term 'Pandat' is used simply as a colloquial name for a fictional character." "The story focuses on an individual's actions and choices and does not comment on or represent any caste, religion, or community." "As a filmmaker, I approach my work with a deep sense of responsibility - to tell stories that are thoughtful and respectful," he wrote.

Acknowledgment We acknowledge those feelings: Pandey Pandey added, "We understand that the title of the film has caused hurt to some viewers, and we genuinely acknowledge those feelings." He added that all promotional materials for Ghooskhor Pandat have been taken down temporarily. "In light of these concerns, we have decided to take down all promotional materials for the time being as we believe the film should be experienced in its entirety and understood in the context of the story we intended to tell."

