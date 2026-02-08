Salman's 'Battle of Galwan' likely to be postponed?

The much-anticipated film Battle of Galwan, starring Salman Khan , may not hit the screens on its scheduled date of April 17. According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the film's shoot is still underway, and reshoots are taking longer than expected. A source told the portal that a one-week shoot will begin on February 9 at Mumbai's Golden Tobacco Factory, and the entire shooting process will continue till February-end.

Postponement reasons Editing and screening for Ministry of Defence are pending The source further added that after the reshoot, director Apoorva Lakhia will start editing the new portions. The film also has to be screened for the Ministry of Defence, which could take additional time. "Due to these two reasons, the makers feel that they would not be able to meet the April 17 deadline," said the source. The film might now be released on Independence Day 2026, said reports.

Film's focus Khan doesn't want to rush the film's production The source also revealed that Khan is adamant about not rushing the film's production. "Salman Khan is clear that such a special, patriotic film needs to be nurtured well," they said. "He has told the team of the film that they should not rush through the process and take their time in ensuring that the final product looks appealing, compelling and cinematic."

Decision awaited Final decision on the release date yet to be taken Despite the delays, a final decision on whether to postpone the film's release is yet to be taken. The source added, "Though Salman Khan and Apoorva Lakhia are seriously considering postponing the Battle of Galwan, they are yet to take the final call." "Salman bhai is unpredictable; he might still get the film out on April 17 despite the circumstances, but the chances seem remote." The makers haven't confirmed these speculations yet.

