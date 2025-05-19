What's the story

Superstar Salman Khan has picked his next, a military drama based on Colonel Bikumalla Santosh Babu, who commanded the 16 Bihar Regiment during the 2020 Galwan Valley clash, reported Mid-Day.

The film, directed by Apoorva Lakhia, is inspired by a chapter of the book India's Most Fearless 3 (2022) by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh.

The chapter, I Had Never Seen Such Fierce Fighting — The Galwan Clash of June 2020, is a first-hand account of the Galwan Valley clash.