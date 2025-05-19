Salman to play this Maha Vir Chakra hero in action-thriller
What's the story
Superstar Salman Khan has picked his next, a military drama based on Colonel Bikumalla Santosh Babu, who commanded the 16 Bihar Regiment during the 2020 Galwan Valley clash, reported Mid-Day.
The film, directed by Apoorva Lakhia, is inspired by a chapter of the book India's Most Fearless 3 (2022) by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh.
The chapter, I Had Never Seen Such Fierce Fighting — The Galwan Clash of June 2020, is a first-hand account of the Galwan Valley clash.
Preparation
Khan to begin preparations for role in July
Khan will start his military preparation for the role toward May end.
He has already started physical training for his role at his farmhouse in Panvel.
The film is set to go on floors in the second week of July with a 70-day schedule across Mumbai and Ladakh, added the report.
It will also see the three younger actors in prominent roles.
Storyline
Colonel Babu's heroic legacy and the film's narrative
Posthumously awarded the Maha Vir Chakra in 2021, Colonel Babu is remembered for his valor in counter-insurgency and infiltration operations.
The film will focus on his heroic legacy and the story of the 2020 clash wherein Indian soldiers bravely defended their territory against Chinese People's Liberation Army troops, despite being greatly outnumbered.
Suresh Nair has adapted the story-screenplay along with Chintan Gandhi and Chintan Shah.
Incident
Galwan Valley clash: A brief overview
The Galwan Valley clash started after Chinese troops set up tents and an observation post on the Line of Actual Control, violating a mutual agreement between India and China.
Colonel Babu tried to engage in dialogue with the Chinese troops, but violence broke out eventually.
Despite suffering severe injuries, Colonel Babu led from the front till his last breath, inspiring his troops to hold their ground.