'Subham' trailer: Samantha's production venture promises sharp satirical comedy
What's the story
The much-anticipated trailer for the film Subham is finally out.
From the house of Tralala Moving Pictures, the film is directed by Praveen Kandregula and is a mix of drama, comedy, and supernatural action.
The biggest highlight is Samantha Ruth Prabhu's unexpected cameo, which adds an extra layer of intrigue to the plot.
The film will hit theaters on May 9, 2025.
Unique character
Prabhu's role adds supernatural element to 'Subham'
In the trailer, Prabhu's character is shrouded in mystery, but it seems like her role will be important to the plot.
Her new avatar as a fierce, resolute character is a departure from her usual roles.
Dressed in black with two braids and a sparkly black bottu on her forehead, she adds a supernatural touch to the movie's storyline.
Twitter Post
Here's the fun-filled trailer
Join us for a fun ride with a film that’s all heart.#Subham In theatres May 9.https://t.co/QJHRDDQGfJ pic.twitter.com/4hyNrC20g2— Samantha (@Samanthaprabhu2) April 27, 2025
Film synopsis
'Subham' plot revolves around a supernatural and comedic crisis
Subham narrates the tale of wives who get possessed after being driven mad by a popular TV serial.
The possession brings chaos to the husbands' lives, who can't handle this madness.
The goofy, self-aware film blends social satire with supernatural humor, and going by the trailer, it will be a sharp takedown of patriarchy.
Production details
'Subham' marks Prabhu's debut as a producer
Subham also marks Prabhu's debut as a producer. Co-produced by Raj Nidumoru, the flick has music by Dharmendra.
The trailer also gives the first glimpse of key roles played by Harshith Reddy, Gavireddy Srinivas, Charan Peri, Shriya Kontham, Shalini Kondepudi and Vamshidhar Goud, among others.