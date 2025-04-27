What's the story

The much-anticipated trailer for the film Subham is finally out.

From the house of Tralala Moving Pictures, the film is directed by Praveen Kandregula and is a mix of drama, comedy, and supernatural action.

The biggest highlight is Samantha Ruth Prabhu's unexpected cameo, which adds an extra layer of intrigue to the plot.

The film will hit theaters on May 9, 2025.