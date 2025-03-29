'Bhedh chaal...': Randeep Hooda says Bollywood doesn't make 'character-driven films'
What's the story
Actor Randeep Hooda has candidly slammed Bollywood's obsession with trends and formulas, a behavior he refers to as "bhedh chaal" or herd mentality.
Speaking in a recent interview with Indian Express, he said that the industry is facing a current crisis because of this.
He also lauded South Indian filmmakers for their genuine stories, raw characters, and relationship with real human emotions.
Industry critique
'There's a lot of film execution happening now...'
Further, Hooda slammed the industry's obsession with following trends.
"This is a social media trend. One or two successful projects lead to similar projects being made. Sabko wahi banaana hai. Abhi sabko Stree ke baad horror comedy banaana hai (Everyone wants to make the same. After Stree, everyone wants to make horror comedies)."
Character focus
'Pushpa doesn't have 6-pack abs...'
Hooda drew a stark contrast between Bollywood and South Indian cinema, praising the latter for its authenticity.
He noted that South Indian films concentrate on the most basic human emotions and real characterizations.
"Pushpa doesn't have six-pack abs—he has a beard and a crooked shoulder. Meanwhile, so-called elite filmmakers and actors are busy building abs instead of developing characters. They are not making character-driven films."
OTT platforms
'There's little room for experimentation'
Hooda also stressed the transition to OTTs for experimental storytelling.
However, he pointed out that these platforms also focus on content that brings in a wider audience and increases subscriptions.
"The industry is facing a crisis due to several factors. There is a lot of film execution happening now, not filmmaking. We have isolated ourselves in the ivory tower a little. There is little room for experimentation."
Future endeavors
Hooda's upcoming project: 'Jaat'
Despite his criticisms, Hooda is hopeful about the future of cinema.
He hopes to find a middle ground between commercial and experimental, choosing subjects that connect with audiences.
His next project is the action thriller Jaat, where he plays the menacing villain Ranatunga.
Directed by Gopichand Malineni, the film is set to hit theaters on April 10 and also stars Sunny Deol, Regina Cassandra, Ayesha Khan, Saiyami Kher, and Dayanand Shetty.