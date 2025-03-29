Will Rakesh Roshan ever direct again? He reveals
What's the story
In a recent interview with journalist Subhash K Jha, Rakesh Roshan, the acclaimed director behind the successful Krrish franchise, confirmed that he isn't retiring from filmmaking.
Although his son Hrithik Roshan will direct Krrish 4, Rakesh clarified, "I would return to direction if I find something that interests me. Nothing is final."
"Except that I won't be directing Krrish 4, my son will."
Decision explained
Rakesh's decision to pass on the directorial baton
Rakesh (75), who has helmed previous Krrish films- Koi... Mil Gaya, Krrish and Krrish 3- explained why he is passing on the directorial baton to his son.
"I feel with time, the franchise can grow only if it evolves. And for it to evolve, it has to pass on to a younger hand."
"Hrithik has been with Krrish from the beginning. Before that, he has assisted me in my directorials. I feel he is equipped to take Krrish forward."
Health status
Rakesh dismissed rumors of ill health
Contrary to speculation, Rakesh's decision to step back from directing Krrish 4 had nothing to do with his health.
He confirmed that he is in good health and ready to continue directing films.
Rakesh is also known for helming projects such as Khudgarz, Khoon Bhari Maang, Kishen Kanhaiya, and King Uncle, among others.
He last directed Krrish 3.