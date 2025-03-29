What's the story

In a recent interview with journalist Subhash K Jha, Rakesh Roshan, the acclaimed director behind the successful Krrish franchise, confirmed that he isn't retiring from filmmaking.

Although his son Hrithik Roshan will direct Krrish 4, Rakesh clarified, "I would return to direction if I find something that interests me. Nothing is final."

"Except that I won't be directing Krrish 4, my son will."