Entertainment

Rakesh Roshan addresses reports of Siddharth Anand directing 'Krrish 4'

Rakesh Roshan addresses reports of Siddharth Anand directing 'Krrish 4'

Written by Tanvi Gupta Apr 16, 2023, 06:30 pm 2 min read

Rakesh Roshan has clarified whether Siddharth Anand would be helming 'Krrish 4'

Following the massive success of Pathaan, there have been multiple reports that director Siddharth Anand would be helming Krrish 4. Although it is exciting to hear about the project's progress, the rumors are certainly untrue! This has been confirmed by none other than filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, who has produced and directed all the films in the Krrish franchise, including Koi... Mil Gaya (2003).

Why does this story matter?

For years, we have been hearing countless rumors about Krrish's fourth installment. However, the film never took off!

For those unaware, Krrish 3, starring Hrithik Roshan, was released back in 2013.

Ever since the news of Krrish 4 started doing rounds, fans have been discussing all theories about the franchise's continuation, including the concept of time travel and an epic Hrithik v/s Hrithik face-off.

Roshan laughed off rumors of Anand directing 'Krrish 4'

In a recent conversation with ETimes, Roshan reportedly laughed off the rumors of Anand stepping into the franchise. The filmmaker stated, "This is the first time I am hearing about this." The report quoted a source close to the Krrish franchise as saying, "It is very insulting to Rakesh and Hrithik Roshan to presume anyone except Rakesh Roshan would direct the next Krrish film."

'Krrish 4' will be announced soon, report claimed

Further quoting the source, the ETimes report stated, "The Roshans are now working on cracking a plot for Krrish 4." Notably, a few days ago, Roshan revealed that the script has been in development since 2020 when several reports about the film started doing rounds on social media. However, he clarified that the project isn't going on the floors before the end of 2024.

Meanwhile, look at Anand's career graph, upcoming projects

Anand is currently basking in the success of Shah Rukh Khan-led Pathaan, released on January 25. It is noteworthy that the filmmaker has been a key member of Aditya Chopra's ambitious Spy Universe and directed War (2019). His next project is Fighter, headlined by Hrithik and Deepika Padukone. After Fighter, Anand will reportedly direct SRK and Salman Khan in the film Tiger vs Pathaan.