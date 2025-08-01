Josh Tongue claims three-fer versus India in Oval Test: Stats

Wickets

Quality three wickets for Tongue

Sudharsan (38) was dismissed by a short of length delivery angling in from Tongue. He had to play at the ball and ended getting squared up. Jamie Smith took the catch. Tongue also dismissed Jadeja (9) with an exceptional delivery which the batter couldn't have done anything with. Nair was trapped LBW off a fuller ball which nipped in back sharply to beat Nair.