Josh Tongue claims three-fer versus India in Oval Test: Stats
What's the story
England pacer Josh Tongue finished with a three-wicket haul versus India in the 5th and final Test at The Oval. Tongue, who was inconsistent with his offerings, bowled three superb balls to earn his wickets. After dismissing the likes of Sai Sudharsan and Ravindra Jadeja on Day 1, Tongue picked the crucial wicket of overnight batter Karun Nair on Day 2. Here's more.
Wickets
Quality three wickets for Tongue
Sudharsan (38) was dismissed by a short of length delivery angling in from Tongue. He had to play at the ball and ended getting squared up. Jamie Smith took the catch. Tongue also dismissed Jadeja (9) with an exceptional delivery which the batter couldn't have done anything with. Nair was trapped LBW off a fuller ball which nipped in back sharply to beat Nair.
Stats
14 wickets for Tongue in the ongoing series
Tongue managed 3/57 from 14 overs. Apart from bowling 4 maidens, he also conceded 12 wides. The pacer has raced to 26 wickets from six matches at 30.96. In three Tests versus India, Tongue has 14 wickets at 30.50. This is his maiden series against India. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 60 First-Class matches, Tongue has 211 wickets at 26-plus.