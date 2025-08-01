Team India manages 204/6 on Day 1 at The Oval

India scored 204/6 on Day 1 of the 5th Test versus England at The Oval. The visitors, who lost the toss and was asked to bat, were 153/6 at one stage. A total of 64 overs were possible on Day 1 with rain interrupting play. On overcast conditions, India lost wickets at key moments of the game. Karun Nair , who returned to the side for this match, is batting at the moment alongside Washington Sundar.

Openers India lose their openers on the cheap India lost openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul for poor scores. In the 4th over of the innings, Jaiswal was trapped LBW by Gus Atkinson. A good length delivery angling back into the pads, had a hint of movement back in off the deck. The ball went past the inside edge before hitting Jaiswal below the knee-roll. In the 16th over of India's innings, Rahul (14) perished. He did all the hard work before being castled by Chris Woakes.

Duel Chris Woakes dismisses KL Rahul for 4th time in Tests India were reduced to 38/2 with Rahul's dismissal. Rahul perished for 14 runs off 40 balls (4s: 1). Rahul ended up chopping on a Woakes delivery. Rahul tried to cut a length ball too close to be playing the shot. As per ESPNcricinfo, across 13 innings, Woakes has dismissed Rahul on 4 occasions. Rahul has amassed 175 runs in this duel from 327 balls and averages 43.75. His strike rate reads 53-plus.

Gill Shubman Gill sets this massive captaincy record in Tests India's Test captain Shubman Gill added another feather to his cap. He now has the most runs for an Indian captain in a bilateral Test series. The Indian skipper went past legend Sunil Gavaskar with his 733rd run of the series. Gavaskar had hammered a record 732 runs from six Tests while leading India in the 1978/79 West Indies series at home. Gill now owns 743 runs in this series at 82.55. He has one more outing left.

Information Gill runs himself out after getting a start Gill added 43 runs alongside Sai Sudharsan for the 3rd wicket. In the 28th over, Gill pushed an Atkinson delivery toward short cover and went for a run that wasn't there. Atkinson crushed the stumps with a direct throw. Gill managed 21 from 35 balls.

Knock Sudharsan slams a gritty 38 Sudharsan, who was looking to bat deep, perished in the 36th over. He scored 38 runs from 108 balls. His knock had six fours. Sudharsan was dismissed by a short of length delivery angling in from Josh Tongue. He had to play at the ball and ended getting squared up. Jamie Smith took the catch. India were 101/4 with the batter's dismissal.

Duo Jadeja and Jurel get dismissed cheaply Ravindra Jadeja, who has been in top form, perished for 9 runs. He was out in the 40th over, leaving India reeling at 123/5. It was Tongue, who dismissed Jadeja with an exceptional delivery. Meanwhile, Dhruv Jurel got a start (19) before throwing his wicket away. Atkinson had him caught off a ball which should have been left behind. Jurel added 30 runs alongside Nair as India surpassed 150.

Nair Karun Nair puts in a shift for India Nair came out at number five following Gill's dismissal. Since then, the veteran put in an effort for India. He battled it out there in the middle and got the occasional boundaries by dispatching the loose ball. Nair formed several mini partnerships along the way. He added 17 runs alongside Sudharsan, 24 runs with Jadeja, 30 runs alongside Jurel before building another 51*-run stand alongside Sundar at the end of the day's play. Nair is batting on 52* with Sundar unbeaten on 19.

Do you know? Woakes suffers an injury, likely shoulder dislocation In the 57th over of India's innings, Nair pushed at an overpitched ball from Jamie Overton. Woakes, who made a dive to save 4 runs, ended up hurting his left shoulder which most likely felt like a dislocation.