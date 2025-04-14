What's the story

Mumbai Indians bested Delhi Capitals by 12 runs in Match 29 of the IPL 2025 season at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

The 2nd clash on a Super Sunday saw Mumbai posted 205/5 in 20 overs. Tilak Varma scored 59 runs. DC scored 193/10 in 19 overs with Karun Nair slamming 89.

Nair and Karn Sharma were the 'Impact Players' in this match.