IPL 2025, DC vs MI: How the 'Impact Players' fared
What's the story
Mumbai Indians bested Delhi Capitals by 12 runs in Match 29 of the IPL 2025 season at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.
The 2nd clash on a Super Sunday saw Mumbai posted 205/5 in 20 overs. Tilak Varma scored 59 runs. DC scored 193/10 in 19 overs with Karun Nair slamming 89.
Nair and Karn Sharma were the 'Impact Players' in this match.
Nair
Nair shines for DC with a blazing 89-run knock
DC brought in Nair as their Impact Substitute while chasing.
Nair, who last featured in the IPL back in 2022, scored a 40-ball 89. He smashed 12 fours and 5 sixes.
The player shared a commanding 119-run stand alongside Abishek Porel for the 2nd wicket.
Nair reached his fifty inside the powerplay. He also completed 1,500 IPL runs with his knock of 89.
Karn
MI's Karn Sharma puts in a proper shift
As mentioned, MI's Impact Sub was right-arm spinner Karn Sharma.
The veteran bowler took 3 wickets for 36 runs from his 4 overs.
He dismissed Porel in the 11th over of the contest. KL Rahul and Tristan Stubbs were his next two wickets as he changed the complexion of the tie, snatching DC's momentum away.