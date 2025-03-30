What's the story

Delhi Capitals' left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav has completed 50 Indian Premier League (IPL) wickets for the franchise.

The veteran bowler accomplished the feat with his first wicket against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Visakhapatnam.

Notably, he became the sixth bowler to complete a half-century of wickets for the Capitals. Notably, Kuldeep overall claimed three wickets in the first innings.

Here, we take a look at his stats and records.