Kuldeep Yadav accomplishes 50 IPL wickets for DC: Key stats
What's the story
Delhi Capitals' left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav has completed 50 Indian Premier League (IPL) wickets for the franchise.
The veteran bowler accomplished the feat with his first wicket against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Visakhapatnam.
Notably, he became the sixth bowler to complete a half-century of wickets for the Capitals. Notably, Kuldeep overall claimed three wickets in the first innings.
Here, we take a look at his stats and records.
Spell
Brilliant spell from Kuldeep
Introduced in the 10th over, Kuldeep was welcomed with a six from Heinrich Klaasen.
However, he bounced back by choking the run flow in the middle overs. Abhinav Manohar and Pat Cummins fell to him his second and third over, respectively.
The dangerous looking Aniket Verma, who made 74 off just 41 balls, was his final victim. Kuldeep hence finished his spell with 3/22 from four overs.
Numbers
Three four-fers for DC
Playing his 41st IPL game for the Capitals, Kuldeep has raced to 52 scalps as his economy is 7.97, as per ESPNcricinfo.
While the spinner has claimed three four-wicket hauls for the team, only Kagiso Rabada has more four-fers (4) in this regard.
Meanwhile, Amit Mishra (110), Rabada (76), Axar Patel (62), Anrich Nortje (60), and Morne Morkel (51) are the others with 50-plus scalps for DC.
Notably, the 2022 IPL season marked Kuldeep's debut for DC.
Performance
Kuldeep's record against SRH
Kuldeep has indeed enjoyed operating against the Sunrisers.
Across 15 matches against the team, the spinner has been phenomenal, taking 19 wickets at an average of 22.78.
His economy rate is over eight with a best four-wicket haul of 4/55.
As per ESPNcricinfo, he has taken 16 of his total wickets against SRH in overs seven to 17.
Career stats
Kuldeep's overall IPL statistics
Kuldeep's exploits aren't limited to his battles with SRH.
In 86 IPL matches, he has picked up as many as 92 wickets at an average of 26.41 and an economy of 8.13.
His best figures in the format are 4/14, highlighting his knack of delivering under pressure.
Before joining DC, he was the part of the Kolkata Knight Riders set-up.