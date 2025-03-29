SRH vs DC, IPL 2025: Decoding the key player battles
What's the story
The 10th match of IPL 2025 will witness Delhi Capitals (DC) take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).
The two sides will clash at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on March 30.
The clash will be of great significance for both sides as DC look to register back-to-back wins.
On the other hand, SRH aim to bounce back after a defeat.
Here we decode the key player battles that can be on display.
#1
Faf du Plessis vs Mohammed Shami
As both Faf du Plessis and Mohammed Shami open the proceedings in their respective arenas, they are bound to tackle each other.
According to ESPNcricinfo, Shami's tally of 42 powerplay wickets since 2019 is the third-most for any bowler (IPL).
Across 10 IPL meetings, du Plessis has fallen prey to Shami twice, while the former smoked 106 runs off 61 deliveries (SR: 173.77).
#2
Travis Head vs Mitchell Starc
Another mouth-watering battle that can be witnessed in the powerplay overs would be between Travis Head and Mitchell Starc.
The Qualifier 1 of IPL 2024 saw Starc dismiss the left-hander for a two-ball duck. The former would be raring to replicate his heroics.
However, his challenge won't be easy as Head has been striking at 199.20 in the first six overs in IPL 2025.
#3
Heinrich Klaasen vs Kuldeep Yadav
Kuldeep Yadav has been tormenting batters in the middle overs. Heinrich Klaasen's battle with him is to watch out for.
Known for his proficiency against spin, the SRH dasher has a breathtaking strike rate of 189.65 against left-arm spinners in the IPL.
Meanwhile, he has a strike rate of 150 against Kuldeep in T20 cricket. The latter is yet to dismiss him.