What's the story

The 10th match of IPL 2025 will witness Delhi Capitals (DC) take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

The two sides will clash at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on March 30.

The clash will be of great significance for both sides as DC look to register back-to-back wins.

On the other hand, SRH aim to bounce back after a defeat.

Here we decode the key player battles that can be on display.